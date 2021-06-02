Invest in These 3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for Sparkling Returns

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $8.68 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Dec 31, 2020, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.

Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. Investor A Shares MDDCX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of issuers located in countries with developing capital markets such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Africa. MDDCX has returned 13.7% in the past three years.

Gordon Fraser is one of the fund managers of MDDCX since 2017.

BlackRock Commodity Strategies Portfolio Investor A Shares BCSAX fund aims for total return. The fund focuses on investments in commodity-linked derivatives and to plans to meet coverage and collateral requirements associated with these derivative investments. BCSAX has returned 5.1% in the past three years.

BCSAX has an expense ratio of 0.97% compared with the category average of 1.15%.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares MDILX aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests majority of assets in stocks of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests a minimum of 75% of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization. The fund has a three-year annualized return of 12.8%.

As of the end of November 2020, MDILX held 39 issues with 5.7% of its assets invested in Fanuc Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all BlackRock mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

