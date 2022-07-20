Invest in the World's Most Innovative Companies: The Attractiveness of the Nasdaq-100®

This article was first published in Manetatsu online on July 15, 2022. Click here for the original article in Japanese.

To date, the performance of the Nasdaq-100® has been unrivaled, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many investors who have generated significant returns through smart and diversified portfolio management. Building a portfolio is key to continued earnings and achieving up-side in the future.

So what makes the Nasdaq-100® so attractive? We interviewed Joyce Li from Nasdaq for her perspective on asset allocation. Please use it as a reference for your future portfolio building.

We noticed the number of new securities accounts opening in Japan surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your thoughts on this?

Japan is not alone. We saw a surge amongst retail investors from around the world during the pandemic to start investing in equities by themselves. There are many factors, including the fact that people spent more time at home, which gave them more time to look into their investment opportunities, as well as growing concern over the diminishing value of their assets when economies had been put on “a pause.”

In Japan, we also noticed that there have been more opportunities to learn about asset management through the introduction of NISA, Tsumitate NISA, and corporate and individual defined contribution pension plans. The younger generation feels a stronger sense of crisis towards their future financial position given the rapidly aging population and the pressure put on society and the government. While more and more people are interested in smart asset allocation, the pandemic has caused stock prices to fluctuate tremendously, and they have fallen sharply many times. This makes people think from a long-term perspective, “Now is a good time to buy at a discount!”

On the other hand, although the slogan “from savings to investment” was raised in the past, Japanese people still have a low rate of investment. What would be your advice to Japanese investors?

I studied this. In the past, Japan time deposit interest rates were 4%-5% per year. Japanese investors could increase the value of their assets just by depositing money as a time deposit, and hence, asset building was possible even with just the single choice of a time deposit. However, those days have already come to an end. The current ultra-low interest rate of 0.01% is not expected to increase anytime soon. In the age of longer life expectancies, as more people live beyond 100, it is necessary to extend the life span of your assets as well.

Even under these circumstances, it is not uncommon for retail investors (Japanese or otherwise) to respond and think, “I will lose money by investing in the stock markets,” and “It is a form of gambling.” That is why Nasdaq is committed to conducting investor education to help global investors better understand how to maximize the upside while responsibly managing the risks. Meanwhile, some retail investors tend to think of asset management and investment only in the short term, but we believe it is necessary to first know what you are investing in and how you are investing.

So, what smart investing educational tips can you offer to Japanese investors around asset allocation strategies?

As the world, including Japan, is now moving into the post-pandemic era, achieving desirable investment returns and building sustainable investment models are key. With domestic-centric investments, it is difficult to isolate risks because such investments are subject to risks specific to “Japan” locally, such as population decline and low economic growth.

The answer to this is to diversify your investments. You should look at the target regions for investment not only within Japan but also around the world. Diversifying your investment targets can also help reduce risks specific to the domestic situation.

Where can we diversify investment from a geographic coverage standpoint?

From a diversification perspective, the U.S. market is indispensable. The reason for this is that U.S. equities have historically produced high returns. It is easy to visualize this by looking at the speed of economic recovery after the pandemic. And if we dig deeper into the factors behind the U.S. economic growth, we can say that the basis of this growth is technology, i.e., technology-driven growth and innovation.

I invite everyone to imagine a company or a new service or product that has experienced a significant surge, especially in recent years.

Some of the companies you may have come up with include Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon. All four of these companies are giant U.S. information technology (IT) companies and are collectively known as “GAFA.” The services and technologies of these four companies are now used all over the world, both at people’s work and in their private lives. Hence, while they originated from the US, they are now global companies.

The United States has maintained its position as having the world’s number one GDP for more than half a century because of its culture of change and continued growth and innovation.

Among U.S. equities investment options, the Nasdaq-100® shows an outstandingly high rate of return. What is the background behind this?

The constituents of the Nasdaq-100 are widely recognized as the world’s top brands, with several Nasdaq-100 stocks ranking high in multiple 2020 rankings.

As an example, one of the most widely watched annual brand rankings is the list published by brand consulting firm Interbrand, Inc. In Interbrand’s Best Global Brands list for 2021, Nasdaq 100 companies dominate the top spots, with the top four companies ranking in the top five.

Strong brand value often correlates with customer loyalty and pricing power. It is, therefore, reasonable to suggest that a substantial portion of the Nasdaq-100’s ability to grow and sustain high profits (and, as a result, generate investment outperformance) is derived from the strength of its constituents’ brands (see chart below).

Chart: Annual performance of indexes

Nasdaq, FactSet, Bloomberg. Data as of 12/31/2021

On the other hand, many people may think that a high rate of return equals high risk and high return. When looking at price volatility, such as whether it is high risk/high return, we look at the rate (degree) of price fluctuation called “volatility.” High volatility indicates high price fluctuations, while low volatility indicates low price fluctuations.

If you check the chart comparing the volatility of the Nasdaq-100 and the S&P 500, you will see that the annual volatility of the Nasdaq-100 and the S&P 500 are almost the same. Together with the annual performance chart, we can say that for relatively similar risk (price volatility), the return (earnings) obtained has been greater for the Nasdaq-100 over the entire historical period shown.

Graph: Comparison of the volatility of Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500

Nasdaq, Bloomberg. Data as of 12/31/2021

Nasdaq, Bloomberg. Data as of 12/31/2021

What else is attractive about the Nasdaq-100 that you can share with Japanese investors?

Corporate growth requires innovation (transformation) as well as in the context of economic growth.

The current Nasdaq-100 constituents have increased the value of their patents about tenfold since May 2007. Since the value of patents for the S&P 500 as a whole has grown to about five times higher and for all listed companies in the world is about 3.4 times higher, it can be said that the outstanding high rate of return is driven at least in part by the innovation of the Nasdaq-100 constituent stocks.

Graph: Patent value growth rate of Nasdaq-100 vs. S&P 500* firms (*S&P 500 excluding Nasdaq-100)

Nasdaq. Data as of 12/31/2021

We believe that the continuing investment in research and development (R&D) will continue to be crucial to generating innovation.

The average annual investment in R&D for the Nasdaq-100 constituents is about twice that of the S&P 500 constituents. Furthermore, the ratio of average annual R&D expenses to sales is also higher for the Nasdaq-100. The Nasdaq-100 is characterized by a group of companies that are at the forefront of technological development worldwide.

Nasdaq, Factset. Data as of 12/31/2021

I saw the latest constituents of the NASDAQ-100, and many Japanese investors are familiar with them.

Yes, the Nasdaq-100 is comprised predominantly of giant U.S.-headquartered global tech companies known as “GAFA” (Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon), Microsoft (known for Windows), and Intel (known as the global leader in semiconductors – an extremely critical component to nowadays’ Internet of Things).

Other companies in the index include Moderna, a biotechnology company that became famous in Japan for developing a vaccine for the new coronavirus, and Starbucks, which many people enjoy in their daily lives and is becoming increasingly popular in Japan. Netflix is also in the index.

In addition, Adobe developed the PDF, an indispensable tool for sharing documents on smartphones and computers, and Zoom Video Communications provides Zoom, which has become a widely used tool for telework and online meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other companies include Tesla, which recently surpassed Toyota’s market capitalization.

Thus, in addition to companies that are an integral part of people’s daily lives in Japan, the Nasdaq-100 includes many other types of companies within biotech, consumer, and industrial sectors, beyond just pure technology names. The broad range of stocks can help mitigate risk along with the growth of high-tech, high-growth companies.

While there are high-growth opportunities, at the same time, retail investors might also be concerned about being over-priced. How would you educate Japanese investors on this?

As we have discussed, the high-rate growth of the Nasdaq-100 is not a coincidence. It can be attributed to a sustained improvement in the fundamentals of its constituent stocks, both in absolute and relative terms: from 2014 to 2019, the PER (TTM basis) of the Nasdaq 100 remained stable in the low to mid-20s, below its mid-2000 level. [Source: Nasdaq, 12-31-2021].

In 2020, the trend broke, and the PER rose to the mid to high 30s, and at the same time, the Nasdaq-100’s sales per share also rose. Since the PER includes investors’ “expectation” of future profits, we can not necessarily say that an increase in PER equals being overvalued. As of April 2022, the index PER dropped back down to below 30, with a continued strong sales growth.

Finally, any further messages you would like to give to Japanese investors?

When it comes to investing in stocks overseas, obtaining information on the investment environment and selecting stocks is understandably more difficult than, say, investing in domestic stocks. Concentrating your investment in only one overseas stock is also riskier than concentrating your investment in one domestic stock. Again, this is not an uncommon mentality amongst retail investors from around the world.

Diversification and risk mitigation are key to enhancing your investment portfolio’s performance, as well as providing you with the peace of mind that you have better oversight and management of your assets. Investing in indexes that offer you a basket of equities in one go is one of the options you can consider. As such, the Nasdaq-100, which tracks some of the world’s leading brands, can probably match such expectations and criteria when it comes to a smart asset allocation strategy. And the Nasdaq-100 may be able to help you enhance your investment performance over the long run as well, given its focus on growth and innovation, which are key to global economies in the future.