Invest in the Future: Buy & Hold Visa, McDonald’s and Microsoft Forever

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The uncertainty surrounding interest rates and the mixed earnings have pressured investor sentiment. With the holiday season upon us, now is also a good time to invest in stocks that will enjoy a strong upcoming quarter. However, if you are worried about the market’s ups and downs, look for stocks that can weather any storm. These are the stocks to buy and hold forever.

Identify companies that have a strong balance sheet, a solid growth history, and have reported stellar financials quarter after quarter. Such companies are resilient and often stand strong even during market uncertainty. With that in mind, let’s look at the three stocks to buy and hold forever.

Visa (V)

Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com

It is only a company that helps connect the merchant’s bank with the consumers’s bank. Visa makes money by charging a fee on the transaction you make, and this has helped it build a strong financial profile.

One of my favorite fintech stocks is Visa (NYSE:V). The global giant is so much more than what appears on the face. Besides the strong financials and a global presence, Visa is one of the largest financial stocks in the industry. It doesn’t work like a traditional bank, which means there is no risk of the cyclical ups and downs.

It has steadily reported strong revenue growth due to the steady transition from cash to digital payments. In the recent quarter, the company beat estimates and reported a revenue of $8.6 billion, and the full-year revenue stood at $32.7 billion. The net income for the quarter was at $2.27 per share, a 22% rise year over year.

Additionally, it saw a 9% increase in the payment volume despite inflation and slower consumer spending. This proves that the company is resilient and continues to perform in any market situation. Its 60% operating margin shows how lucrative the business model is. Since the transactions carry zero cost, they make money whenever consumers spend. With the upcoming holiday season, Visa will see even bigger transaction volumes.

Exchanging hands at $235 today, the stock is up 13% year to date and has steadily risen since June. Its dividend yield of 0.88% also makes the stock very attractive. It recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52. This is one stock to buy and hold forever. Visa will bring stability to your portfolio and generate passive income for as long as you keep holding on to it.

McDonalds (MCD)

Source: Tama2u / Shutterstock

One of the best restaurant stocks to add to your portfolio is McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). Besides a dividend stock, McDonald’s has impressive financials and a solid balance sheet. Known for its delicious burgers, McDonald’s is a franchise business that keeps operating costs low and reports strong revenue numbers. It reported blowout quarterly results, and the stock rallied.

While the stock isn’t cheap at $262, it will pay off in the long term. It has dropped 11.9% over the past six months and is trading lower than the 52-week high of $299. I’d recommended a buy when it was trading at $254.

MCD stock has generated over 40% returns in the past five years, and I believe it will continue the upward momentum. It has 38,000 locations in over 100 countries, which shields it from the market turmoil in any particular country.

The company saw a 14% jump in revenue in the latest quarter, with the total revenue at $6.69 billion and an EPS of $3.19. It beat analyst expectations yet again and spoke about rising menu prices. It saw an 8.8% rise in global same-store sales in the quarter. One big reason to invest in the stock is the company’s business model and its global presence. McDonald’s has performed well in times of high inflation since consumers opted for reasonably priced meals compared to luxury meals.

MCD stock is also one of the best dividend stocks to own. It has a dividend yield of 2.55% and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $1.67. If you are a passive income investor, this stock will be an ideal addition to your portfolio. Several analysts have raised the price target after the quarterly results.

A BofA analyst has a price target of $291, while a Deutsche Bank analyst has a price target of $295. All in all, MCD stock is a strong buy and hold forever. This company will not disappoint, just like its burgers never do!

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

The tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a stock to add to your portfolio and never sell. One of the biggest companies, Microsoft, has achieved tremendous success. It has a diversified portfolio of products and services that have become an integral part of several businesses today. The company beat expectations in the quarterly report with a revenue of $56.5 billion, while the net income hit $22.3 billion. Microsoft has seen strong growth in its Azure segment, which grew by 21%, and Microsoft Cloud Segment was up by 19%.

The company’s investments in Artificial Intelligence will start to pay off in 2024, and we will see even better numbers. Microsoft’s soon-to-be-launched Copilot 365 is also making a lot of news lately. If this product succeeds, Microsoft will have several other companies joining the clientele list. This make it one of those stocks to buy and hold.

Trading at $338 today, MSFT stock is up 41% year to date, and it will continue the upward momentum in the coming weeks. While it is not cheap, it is also worth the money. The stock is moving closer to the 52-week high of $366 and could hit $400 shortly.

With aggressive AI adoption, Microsoft will lead the tech space and could skyrocket. Its dividend yield of 0.89% makes the stock even more attractive for retirement investors. This is one stock you will not regret owning, and it is worth holding on to for a lifetime.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Invest in the Future: Buy & Hold Visa, McDonald’s and Microsoft Forever appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.