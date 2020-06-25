Invest in the Future With Megatrend ETFs

(0:45) - What Is A Mega Trend?

(5:00) - How Has The Pandemic Accelerated These Trends?

(10:35) - How To Invest In Mega Trends: Do Broad Market ETFs Miss Out On Mega Trends?

(17:40) - iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF: IDNA

(23:10) - iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF: IHAK

(26:30) - iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF: IRBO

(30:45) - iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF: TECB

(36:20) - What Can Investors Expect Next From Mega Trends?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jeff Spiegel, U.S. Head of Megatrends and International ETFs at BlackRock, about megatrend investing.

Megatrends are long-term trends transforming the way we live and work. COVID-19 has accelerated some of these trends.

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF IDNA holds companies at the forefront of genomics and immunology innovation. Some of its top holdings like Moderna MRNA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN and Gilead Sciences GILD are working on vaccines or treatments for the coronavirus.

Digitization has accelerated this year in the wake of the pandemic, but digital transformation has increased the risk of security breaches and threats, and the need for cybersecurity solutions. The iShares Cybersecurity And Tech ETF IHAK invests in companies that offer the most exposure to full value chain of cybersecurity software, hardware and related services.

Robots and AI are improving and becoming an integral part of our lives. We are likely to see greater adoption of robotics and automation in the new normal so as to minimize human contact. The iShares Robotics And Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies across the robotics and AI value chain.

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF TECB provides exposure to five themes that are driving future breakthroughs in technology.

Where do thematic ETFs belong in portfolios? What is next for megatrends? Tune into the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

(In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of IRBO in the ETF Investor Portfolio.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.