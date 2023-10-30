Invest in the Future of Energy with These ETFs

(0:50) - What Should Investors Know About Uranium Right Now?

(6:00: - Will Nuclear Power Make A Comeback Anytime Soon?

(14:10) - Is Nuclear Fusion A Possibility In The Near Future?

(21:40) - What Metals Are Critical For The Energy Transition?

33:15) - How Can You Add Uranium To Your Portfolio As An Investment?

(37:35) - Episode Roundup: URNM, URNG, URA, SETM, LITP, EVMT

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, about investing in nuclear renaissance and the energy transition.

Uranium prices have surged to their highest level in more than a decade, thanks to renewed interest in nuclear power as governments around the world try to tackle climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Uranium, used mainly in nuclear power plants, is one of the cleanest ways to produce electricity. However, nuclear energy currently accounts for just about 10% of electricity generation globally, and about 20% in developed countries, including the US.

The Biden administration is pouring billions into the industry through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. While demand for uranium continues to rise, supply is facing many challenges.

Russia and its allies control more than 55% of the global uranium mined supply. Further, Russia accounts for nearly 45% of theglobal marketfor uranium conversion and enrichment, per Bloomberg.

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft MSFTfounder Bill Gates, and Amazon AMZN founder Jeff Bezos are among the big supporters of nuclear energy. Bloomberg reported last week that several hedge funds are increasing their exposure to uranium stocks, in anticipation of significant price gains.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETFURNM is up over 40% this year. The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF URNJ, which debuted in February this year, is up about 9% since inception.

In addition to uranium, other critical materials like copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium power the clean energy generation, battery storage, and energy transmission.Experts anticipate a surge in demand for these minerals in the years ahead, yet their availability is constrained, necessitating substantial investments of both capital and time to develop new sources.

Take a look at the Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF SETM and other funds in the energy transition suite that are positioned to benefit from the rapidly increasing demand, limited supplies and the challenges of bringing these critical materials to market.

