Invest in Jinglz Stock for the Proprietary Technology and a Growing Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Aug. 12, 2020, to correct information on EDR.]

Jinglz is a company that offers a proprietary artificial intelligence technology to connect marketers and consumers in video advertising. And why should you think about investing in Jinglz stock? Well, the company offers its AI solutions for three different categories of people or groups: advertisers, publishers and consumers. The goal is to measure and document the engagement of consumers and people when watching video content and making the advertising industry more efficient.

Source: Alfa Photo/ShutterStock.com

And now you can invest in Jinglz stock via equity crowdfunding and private investing via Netcapital. So what you should know about this private investment opportunity?

The Products Jinglz Offers

Jinglz uses its proprietary technology to measure the audience’s engagement and emotion. Video marketing is very popular in the advertising industry, and being able to understand the user experience can enhance the effectiveness of digital marketing campaigns for advertisers.

The technology Jinglz uses is called Emotiontrac. It uses the front-facing camera of mobile devices such as mobile phones or a tablets to capture a person’s emotion while watching a video. This data is collected in real time while the video plays, and then a survey tool allows the marketers to evaluate the emotional reactions to their digital marketing campaigns.

Marketers and advertisers need to analyze what campaigns work well, and which perform poorly, as they can focus on the best-performing ones after having analyzed several data to improve marketing effectiveness.

Jinglz’s products include:

CampaignTester, the product that analyzes the facial expressions of people watching videos and capturing their emotions.

VerusMedia, which can help clients optimize advertising campaigns based on their needs.

Rewardz Shop, which allows users to earn rewards for engaging with sponsored content.

PlayJinglz, which offers games that allow users to earn points that can choose to redeem for cash, merchandise, and last but not least contributions to charities.

CampaignTester in specific is going to be very interesting to marketers, as described above. Using the unique data it can provide, advertisers can test videos to improve the brand perception, analyze the customer experience and cost-effectively capture audience sentiment. Saving money to deliver the correct message to people who are interested in it is a valuable business solution for brands, advertisers, media and entertainment companies and even political campaigns.

The Competitive Advantage and the Business Model for Jinglz Stock

For right now, there just isn’t a lot of competition for the major technology Jinglz offers and uses. With a low competition barrier, it could be indeed easier for Jinglz to gain a notable market share in the emotion detection and recognition market. And Jinglz offers a variety of features such as emotion AI, data dashboard and on-demand testing that not all of its competitors — including Affectiva, Tobii AB, Noldus or Realeyes OU — offer. It has a suite of features that provides complete marketing solutions.

The company has multiple revenue streams from its product list, and there are several plans for marketers and advertisers to choose from on the CampaignTester platform, starting from $495 and offering a “pay as you go” option for individual tests and flexible packages for enterprise and other agency customers.

The EDR Market Growth

EDR refers to the emotion detection and recognition market.

“Emotion detection and recognition is tracking of a user’s emotion at any given time, in order to analyze their emotions and their behavioral patterns,” according to a report from Market Research Future. The report points out that because EDR is becoming applicable to more sectors, and also because of the technological growth needed to standardize the technology, more growth is on the horizon.

The report further point out that “The global emotion detection and recognition market is expected to grow at approx. USD 65 Billion by 2023, at 39% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.”

How to Invest in Jinglz Stock

There is a private investing offering on Netcapital platform for Jinglz stock with $99 minimum investmen. The latest total raised is $36,953 and the share price is $1.50. The latest valuation for the company is $20,833,728.

The market growth seems promising and the technology is interesting. Before deciding to invest in Jinglz stock, read more about the risks of private investing and equity crowdfunding to be fully informed about them and make sure that they are suitable to your risk tolerance and investment profile.

As of this writing, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:

1) Greater chance of failure

2) Risk of fraudulent activity

3) Lack of liquidity

4) Economic downturns

5) Dearth of investor education

Read more: Private Investing Risks

The post Invest in Jinglz Stock for the Proprietary Technology and a Growing Market appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.