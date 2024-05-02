Invest in Future Winners: 7 Stocks to Beat the Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to finding the market-beating stocks of the future, you may want to look at stocks that are currently crushing it. Yes, past performance is not indicative of future returns, but many of the top-performing stocks have what it takes to continue winning.

For instance, top-performers are can often be companies that operate within fast-growing sectors. These do not have to be in “hot” industries like AI or EVs, either. Often a “boring but growing” industry can provide the opportunity for multiyear growth.

Also, there are companies that, through a well-executed strategy by management, remain well-positioned to experience the levels of growth necessarily to sustain above-average price appreciation over time. These long-term growth strategies can be organic, yet a well-executed “bolt-on” acquisition strategy can produce this growth as well.

Taking a look at current market-beating stocks, I have found seven names the fit this criteria. Let’s take a look at each one, and see why they have the potential to produce stunning returns for your portfolio.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) provides compliance and communications services to publicly traded companies and to the financial services industry.

Once a component of the printing giant RR Donnelley, DFIN has over time transformed from its print roots into primarily a SaaS-based provider of its services.

This, coupled with a booming financial market, has led to big gains for DFIN stock so far this decade. Trading at penny levels in 2020, shares have since bolted to the low-$60s per share.

Yet while this stock likely will not make another 10 to 15-fold leap higher anytime soon, it has the potential to continue outperforming the broad market.

DFIN is expected to grow earnings by 23.8% this year, from $2.81 to $3.48 per share this year. Couple this with possible multiple expansion, as the market further appreciates DFIN’s SaaS transformation, and it’s clear much runway remains for this stock.

Ensign Group (ENSG)

Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) is one of the market-beating stocks I’ve talked about recently, when discussing little-known stocks with big upside potential. This company owns and operates skilled-nursing facilities.

By employing a strategy of acquiring SNFs, then improving their operations, Ensign has built a strong track record of profitability and growth. This has in turn resulted in strong price performance for ENSG stock. Shares are up twelvefold over the past decade. In the past year alone, Ensign has gained by around 21.75%.

While not exactly “cheap” at 22 times forward earnings, this valuation is more-than-reasonable, given long-term earnings growth forecasts. Per analyst estimates, earnings are expected to keep growing by nearly 10% annually in the years ahead.

ESNG also pays out a quarterly dividend. While tiny (0.20%) , this dividend has been steadily growing over the seven years, and could keep increasing in line with earnings growth.

Flowserve (FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) is a good example of what I was talking about above, regarding “boring but growing” stocks.

This company manufactures pump systems, mechanical seals, and related products, which is not exactly a glamorous industry.

However, after many years of middling fiscal performance, Flowserve has been bouncing back in terms of revenue and profitability since 2022. A rebound in the energy sector has been a big reason for this, but as Seeking Alpha commentator The Value Investor argued in January, the company has also started to diversify its customer base beyond oil and gas.

FLS stock is up 39% in the past year, yet further long-term upside potential remains. Favorable energy sector demand trends, plus the diversification efforts, point to future earnings growth coming in line with analyst forecasts. Shares trade at a reasonable 18.5 times forward earnings, and the stock sports a 1.78% yield.

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

Over the past decade, Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) gained in value by 411.1%. In the past year, shares in the brokerage firm have remained one of the market-beating stocks, climbing nearly 39% since last May.

Despite this big run-up, IBKR stock appears more than reasonably priced. For one, at 17.8 times forward earnings, shares trade at a discount to peers like Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), which trades for 21.8 times forward earnings. Sure, given present sell-side earnings forecasts for next year, this valuation discrepancy makes sense.

Analyst consensus calls for a minimal jump in Interactive Brokers’ profitability, from $6.56 to $6.59 per share. However, net interest income makes up a large portion of earnings.

Forecasts may be overestimating how quickly the Federal Reserve will lower rates down from today’s high levels. This points to strong potential for better-than-expected results in 2025.

RPM International (RPM)

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) makes and sells building materials and industrial coatings. Yet another example of “boring but growing,” while RPM has trailed the broad market in the past decade, shares have been a market-beater over the past year.

Since last May, RPM stock is up by around 31.4%, versus 20.8% for the S&P 500 index. Moreover, RPM may be well-positioned to continue beating the market moving forward. As I argued late last year, numerous factors, including improving demand trends and an operational improvement initiative, point to growth acceleration ahead.

Besides being well-positioned for further price appreciation, RPM is also a strong choice for dividend-focused investors. Now a “dividend king,” with 50 years of consecutive payout growth, the stock also has a forward dividend yield of 1.72%. Over the past five years, RPM has increased its dividend by an average of 12.03% annually.

SPX Technologies (SPXC)

SPX Technologies (NYSE: SPXC) has been on a tear over the past six months. During this time frame, it has become one of the market-beating stocks, rising 53.3%. What’s driving this hot run for SPXC?

Chalk it up to strong results for this HVAC systems manufacturer. Thanks to robust demand, operational improvements, and success with strategic acquisitions, SPX reported significant earnings growth last year.

Anticipating further strength ahead, investors have been bidding up SPX stock. Yet while the crowd has already piled in, don’t assume it’s too late to buy.

SPX’s forward earnings multiple of 24.7 is reasonable, given both its quality as well as growth forecasts. Sell side consensus calls for earnings to rise by another 11.25% next year. SPX has not paid a dividend in nearly a decade, but if current profit growth trends continue, it’s easy to see the company resume quarterly payouts.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) is an operator of casual dining restaurants. TXRH fits the bill, when it comes to a long-term growth story.

The company has steadily grown in size and profitability over time. With this, it’s no wonder why TXRH has knocked it out of the park over the past decade.

Since 2014, TXRH stock is up a total of 562.6%. Texas Roadhouse has also returned capital to shareholders for many years, in the form of a quarterly dividend. Shares currently yield 1.52%, but keep in mind TXRH’s history of steadily increasing the dividend. 10 years ago, the quarterly dividend was 15 cents per share; , it’s 61 cents per share.

As I’ve argued previously, TXRH stands to keep growing at an above-average pace. This growth will likely result in not just further increases to the dividend, but further share price appreciation as well.

