Invest in Emerging Asia in 2024 With These ETFs

Emerging Asia includes countries like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, per IMF. With great growth potential in the medium to long term, investing in these nations can prove beneficial.

Poised to outperform their Western counterparts, growth in most Asia economies is fueled by a semiconductor-driven export boost and consistent domestic demand, according to Nomura. The region is expected to hit a sweet spot in early 2024, driven by a recovery in the chip cycle. With inflation divergence remaining a significant theme in 2024, inflation is expected to moderate across all economies in Asia.

Below, we highlight the funds with exposures to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam for investors to gain exposure and tap the growth potential of the emerging Asia countries.

Indonesia

With inflation following a downward trajectory and the country having a consistently stable currency, Indonesia’s economic growth remains robust, according to the World Bank. The country’s growth in 2024 is estimated to be driven by resurging tourism and private consumption.

The country’s GDP is estimated to grow 5.2% in 2024, with the growth rate remaining stable in 2025, according to OECD. Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, expects the economy to grow 4.7%-5.5% in 2024 and 4.8%-5.6% in 2025, with economists forecasting the first rate cut in third-quarter 2024, per Reuters.

With the Southeast Asia economy experiencing a phase of growth, funds like VanEck Indonesia Index ETF IDX and iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF EIDO can help gain exposure to the country.

Malaysia

If the macroeconomic stability persists, Malaysia’s GDP is estimated to enjoy an expansion of 4-5% in 2024, driven by consumption and investment, according to Vietnamplus. The country’s economic growth is supported by substantial foreign and domestic investments in sectors like manufacturing, construction, real estate and technology.

According to IMF, Malaysia’s GDP was forecast to grow 4% in 2023, with an uptick of 4.3% in 2024. This growth is supported by healthy investment, robust private consumption and resurging state spending, followed by moderating inflation levels.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF EWM is a pure-play Malaysia ETF and can help investors gain an exposure in the country.

Philippines

According to S&P Global, in the third-quarter of 2023, the Philippines economy witnessed year-over-year GDP growth of 5.9%. The country is expected to see year-over-year growth of 5.6% in 2024.

The Philippine economy is projected to see substantial growth over the coming decade, with the total GDP reaching $800 billion by 2030 from the recent level of $440 billion.

The country’s continued growth momentum is expected to be supported by recurrent strong private consumption, an upswing in government infrastructure spending, enhanced remittance inflows and recovering tourism. The Philippines benefits greatly from favorable demographics, with the youthful population driving rapid urbanization.

According to IMF, the country’s real GDP is forecast to witness growth of 6% in 2024, propelled by a surge in external demand for the country’s exports and a rapid rise in public investments.

One can benefit from investing in iShares MSCI Philippines ETFEPHE to gain exposure to the Philippines.

Thailand

Strengthened by persistent private consumption, a rebound in tourism and export of goods, Thailand’s economy is estimated to grow 3.2% in 2024, increasing from the 2.5% rise reported in 2023. According to the World Bank, the economy is forecast to experience a more moderate expansion, with the GDP experiencing growth of 3.1% in 2025, helped by moderating inflation levels.

Thailand government’s economic stimulus campaign is estimated to infuse around $14 billion into the economy, which could further raise the country’s GDP growth rate to 4.2-4.5%, according to Thanawat Polvichai, rector of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, as quoted on The Nation.

Per IMF, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, Thailand’s GDP is expected to reach $2.15 trillion by 2030, from the current level of $1.58 trillion.

Investors can look at iShares MSCI Thailand ETF THD to gain exposure to the economy.

Vietnam

The Asian Development Bank estimates the economy of Vietnam to grow by 6% in 2024, up from its revised forecast of 5.2% for 2023, according to Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Vietnam’s merchandise exports and imports showed ongoing improvement, in line with the rebound in external demand.

According to IMF, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, Vietnam’s GDP is estimated to reach $2.48 trillion by 2030, surging from $1.43 trillion in 2023.

Investors can look at funds like Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF VNAM and VanEck Vietnam ETF VNM to gain exposure to the country.

More Diversification

Investors can also look at Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF ASEA, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF EEMA and SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF GMF to gain more diversification while investing in Emerging Asia.

