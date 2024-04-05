Invest in Cash Cows Through COWF and CAFG

Invest in Cash Cows Through COWG and CAFG

There are many ways to value a stock. But if you ask famed investor Warren Buffet, one metric tops them all. In his annual letter to shareholders in 2000, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway argued that other measures of valuation, such as dividend yield and book value, were secondary to free cash flow.

Free Cash Flow, Defined

Free cash flow is simply the money a corporation has remaining after accounting for operating expenses, taxes, interest, and long-term investments. Positive free cash flow is a sign of a healthy company because it is generating more cash than is required to run its business.

Publicly traded companies have tremendous flexibility when they produce ongoing free cash flow. They can buy back stock, pursue mergers or acquisitions, or pay dividends to

investors. By contrast, a company that has negative free cash flow may have to issue stock, likely cannot afford to purchase a competitor with cash, and probably does not have sufficient excess funds to pay dividends.

The Power of Free Cash Flow Margins

While a company’s free cash flow in absolute terms is meaningful, what is more important is free cash flow margin—that is, free cash flow as a percentage of sales. Firms with high FCF margins are efficient at converting revenue into cash flow. By prioritizing companies with robust FCF margins, investors position themselves to capitalize on the financial strength and growth potential of these firms.

Indeed, the data is clear: Historically, investing in companies with strong FCF margins has led to better returns for investors. Across different historical time frames, the top quintile of FCF margin large cap companies outperform the lower quintiles. Companies with the weakest profitability, as indicated by lower FCF margins, consistently lag the broader large-cap universe. 1

What explains the divergence between companies with strong and weak FCF margins? In a nutshell, revenue growth. The first quintile high FCF margin producers have delivered faster historic sales growth than the rest of the universe. Meanwhile, this high-margin cohort is particularly proactive in making intangible investments, as evidenced by their higher levels of research and development, and selling, general, and administrative expenditures. These investments reflect their commitment to innovation, brand development, and market expansion, all of which are vital components in the pursuit of growth and long-term success. 2

COWG and CAFG: Two Pacer ETFs Focused on Cash Cows

Investors seeking to capitalize on the benefits of free cash flow can turn to the Pacer Cash Cows Series ETFs. COWG, the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF, is designed to invest in companies within the Russell 1000 Index that demonstrate high free cash flow margins, offering exposure to large-cap companies with financial stability and growth potential. Similarly, CAFG, the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF, applies this approach to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, focusing on small-cap companies with strong free cash flow characteristics.

(1) Source: Pacer Advisors

(2) Source: Empirical

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as calculation methodology risk, concentration risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, growth stock risk, large- and small- capitalization investing risk, limited operating history risk, non-diversification risk, passive investment risk, sector risk, tracking risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

Pacer Cash Cows ETFsTM and Cash Cows Index® are registered trademarks of Index Design Group, LLC.

Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Index Design Group, LLC.

© 2024, Pacer Financial, Inc., All rights reserved.

