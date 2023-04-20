Invest in Big Banks & Mega-Cap Tech with ETFs

(0:30) - Breaking Down The Recent Banking Earnings Results

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with David Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments, about new ETFs that offer concentrated offers to the largest and most liquid banks and tech companies.

Recent results reported by big banks revealed that these companies are doing quite well thus far and have actually benefited from recent turbulence in the industry. They profited from higher rates, as well as the migration of money from smaller banks to "too big to fail" banks.

The Roundhill Big Bank ETF BIGB holds equally weighted positions in just six big banks: JPMorgan Chase JPM, Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C, Goldman Sachs GS, Morgan Stanley MS and Wells Fargo WFC. Other bank ETFs have significant exposure to regional banks, custody banks, and other institutions.

Investors' attention will now turn to the quarterly results of tech giants. The largest US tech companies have seen their stocks surge this year, and lackluster reports could dampen the mood.

The Roundhill BIG Tech ETF BIGT invests in five mega-cap tech companies: Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, and Meta Platforms META. The provider believes that these giants driving technological innovation across Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and the Metaverse, will continue to outperform smaller companies.

Roundhill plans to expand the “BIG” product suite in the coming months with ETFs focusing on the largest companies within some other industries.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

