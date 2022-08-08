Invest in Active Management While Markets Bounce

Markets began the week on an up note after facing subdued losses at the end of last week. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% at the start of Monday trading, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average went up 163 points, or 0.5%.

The mini-rally came after a series of earnings reports came out, as well as the release of a more-upbeat-than-expected jobs report, suggesting that investors have gained some confidence seeing the shape of the economy.

Still, markets are expected to remain shaky.

“Stocks have swayed in recent days, buffeted by shifting views on central bank policy,” wrote Anna Hirtenstein in the Wall Street Journal. “Last Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report divided investors and analysts. Some raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates aggressively, while others questioned whether the U.S. economy could really be in recession.”

With market volatility expected to persist, investors may want a more active approach to their portfolios. That’s where actively managed equities ETFs can play a part.

“Active managers have the flexibility to take advantage of market volatility and add to favored positions when prices become more attractive,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

As part of its lineup of active exchange traded funds, T. Rowe Price offers a suite of actively managed equity ETFs, including the T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP), the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG), the T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI), the T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW), and the T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA).

T. Rowe Price has been in the investing business for over 80 years through conducting field research firsthand with companies, utilizing risk management, and employing a bevy of experienced portfolio managers carrying an average of 22 years of experience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.