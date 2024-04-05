Invest in Hope, Invest in Life

Cancer remains a significant global challenge, impacting millions of lives each year. While traditional therapies have improved, the need for innovative, transformative solutions is undeniable. Enter Range Cancer Therapeutics ETF (CNCR), a professionally managed exchange-traded fund focused on disruptive oncology therapeutics companies at the forefront of the fight against cancer.

CNCR offers a compelling proposition for investors seeking:

Exposure to cutting-edge technologies: We invest in companies developing promising oncology therapeutics utilizing CAR-T cell therapy, gene editing, and other transformative technologies. These therapies hold the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and redefine the landscape of cancer treatment.

Rigorous research and selection: Our team of seasoned investment professionals employs a deep research-driven approach to identify companies with robust pipelines, strong leadership, and clear paths to commercialization. We invest in future champions, not short-term trends.

Attractive valuations: We believe that compelling investment opportunities exist within the oncology therapeutics sector, even amidst market fluctuations. We target companies with attractive valuations poised for significant long-term growth, offering investors the potential for superior risk-adjusted returns.

By investing in CNCR, you become a part of the solution:

Fueling life-saving innovation: Your investment directly supports the development and commercialization of potentially game-changing therapies with the potential to save lives.

Diversifying your portfolio: CNCR offers exposure to a high-growth sector with low correlation to traditional markets, providing valuable diversification benefits.

Making a meaningful impact: Your investment transcends financial gain by contributing to advancing the fight against cancer and improving patient outcomes.

Invest in CNCR and be a part of the future of cancer care. Visit our website today to learn more about how CNCR can align your investment goals with making a positive impact on the world.

Range Cancer Therapeutics ETF (CNCR). Invest in the science of hope. Invest in the future of life.



Disclosures

All investing involves risk, and asset allocation and diversification do not guarantee a profit or protection against a loss. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, might be worth more or less than their original cost. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, as well as other risks specific to the particular ETF.

ETF shares are traded on exchanges and are traded and priced throughout the trading day. ETFs permit an investor to purchase a selling interest in a portfolio of stocks throughout the trading day. Because ETFs trade on an exchange, ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). The prices of ETFs may sometimes vary significantly from the NAVs of an ETFs’ underlying securities. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Moreover, investors will not be able to evaluate the Fund against one or more comparable funds on the basis of relative performance until the Funds has established a track record.

The Range Cancer Therapeutics ETF is offered by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the CNCR ETF prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing and can be obtained here or by calling 1-800-617-0004.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC.

Cancer Therapeutics Companies Risk. The success of Cancer Therapeutics Companies heavily depends on the outcomes of clinical trials and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for the development of new drugs and other treatments for cancer-related conditions. These companies face risks related to the failure of clinical trials, unforeseen safety issues, delays in the regulatory approval process, or failure to obtain approvals altogether. Cancer Therapeutics Companies are highly dependent on the development, procurement and marketing of drugs and the protection and exploitation of intellectual property rights. Changes in healthcare policies, reimbursement rates, patent laws, or regulations governing drug development and commercialization can significantly impact industry and individual companies. These changes may affect profitability, market access, and the viability of certain products or technologies.