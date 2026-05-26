Invest in High-Quality Companies With Buyback & Dividend ETFs

(0:45) - Why Should Investors Care About Share Buybacks?

(5:35) - ProShares S&P 500 Buyback Aristocrats ETF: BUYB

(11:00) - ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF: NOBL

(15:30) - Breaking Down The Current Market Valuations

(21:10) - ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF: TDV

(27:20) - ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF: QQQA

(31:00) - Episode Roundup: WDC, STX

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kieran Kirwan, Director, Investment Strategy at ProShares, about buyback, dividend growth, and momentum strategies.

American companies are buying back their shares at a record pace. S&P 500 companies announced plans to buy back $665 billion worth of shares in the four months through April, the most ever to start a year, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, Apple AAPL announced a new $110 billion buyback program. And last week, NVIDIA NVDA announced an $80 billion share buyback plan.

Share repurchases are down sharply for the rest of the Magnificent Seven this year, as these companies are spending heavily on their AI buildout.

The ProShares S&P 500 Buyback Aristocrats ETF BUYB is the first and only ETF focused exclusively on companies with a consistent history of share buybacks. According to academic research, this strategy has historically tended to outperform other companies.

Dividend-paying stocks have been out of favor lately, as most investors have piled into growth stocks, while dividend payers are traditionally more mature companies in old-economy sectors.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL invests in companies that have grown dividends for more than 25 years. Is it time to invest in these high-quality companies with solid balance sheets and stable cash flows?

The Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF QQQA invests in 21 leading stocks from the Nasdaq-100, based on their momentum. The fund has skyrocketed 51% this year, thanks mainly to the surge in stocks like Micron Technology MU and Intel INTC.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA): ETF Research Reports

ProShares S&P 500 Buyback Aristocrats ETF (BUYB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.