Invest in AI and Energy Infrastructure With These 5 ETFs

Trying to stock-pick the future winners in artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure might feel as daunting as predicting which startup in the ’90s would become Amazon.com and which would vanish. These industries are in the middle of massive, long-term growth cycles, but the pace of change is so fast that even the most promising companies can stumble, and new leaders can emerge almost overnight.

For investors who want exposure without betting everything on one or two names, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a compelling alternative. By holding a basket of companies tied to these themes, ETFs offer diversification while still positioning you for potential upside from the AI and energy revolutions.

Here’s a closer look at five ETFs that bring diversified exposure to these fast-moving sectors, each with its unique strategy, composition, and risk profile.

BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ) is one of the better-known ways to get targeted exposure to the robotics and AI industries. The fund seeks out companies that stand to benefit from the increased adoption of automation, industrial robotics, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles.

It covers a range of subsectors, from manufacturing robotics to medical automation.

BOTZ has a modest dividend yield of 0.21% and a net expense ratio of 0.68%. It trades with decent liquidity, averaging around 653,000 shares daily, with a market cap of $2.84 billion.

From a sector standpoint, industrials dominate BOTZ, accounting for over 40% of its exposure, followed by technology and healthcare. This mix gives the fund both the innovation-driven upside of tech and the stability of industrial applications.

Its top holdings include NVDA, ISRG, UPST, DT, and ABB Ltd. It’s also notable for its offshore exposure, with around 28% allocated to Japan and 10% to Switzerland.

This global tilt makes BOTZ a play not just on U.S. innovation, but also on key robotics and AI developments overseas.

VOLT: Tema Electrification ETF

While AI gets most of the market’s attention, energy infrastructure, particularly electrification, is a transformation of its own. The Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ: VOLT) is designed to capture that megacycle.

Actively managed, VOLT invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies worldwide that are positioned to benefit from the electrification trend, from grid modernization to renewable integration.

Launched in December 2024, VOLT is a newer fund with a net expense ratio of 0.75%, a relatively small market cap of $113 million, and lighter average trading volume at 41,000 daily shares. That smaller size might be less liquid than bigger ETFs, meaning managers have to be more nimble in their allocations.

VOLT’s holdings lean heavily toward industrials and utilities, the companies building, maintaining, and upgrading the physical infrastructure that will make large-scale electrification possible. Its top positions include NEE, ITRI, PWR, GEV, and HUBB.

VOLT offers a focused but diversified way to participate for investors who see the energy transition as a multi-decade shift.

ARTY: BlackRock Future Artificial Intelligence ETF

The BlackRock Future Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA: ARTY) takes a concentrated approach to AI exposure. It tracks an index of global companies providing products and services expected to contribute to AI technologies, with holdings selected and weighted based on a modified market cap methodology.

With a 0.16% dividend yield, a net expense ratio of 0.47%, a $1.2 billion market cap, and an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, ARTY is affordable and liquid, and carries a small income component.

The portfolio is heavily tilted toward technology, with information technology making up nearly 80% of its sector exposure. This tech concentration means ARTY’s fortunes are tied closely to the performance of some of the biggest AI-related names in the market.

Top holdings include AMD, SMCI, VRT, NVDA, and ANET. ARTY's focused basket can be an attractive option for individuals seeking a pure AI play without single-stock ownership and volatility.

ARKQ: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

ARK Invest’s Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate. It invests in companies ARK’s team believes will benefit from automation, robotics, energy storage, 3D printing, and space exploration.

This isn’t just an AI or robotics play; it’s a thematic bet on multiple overlapping technologies shaping the future.

Launched in 2014, ARKQ carries a net expense ratio of 0.75%, with a $1.22 billion market cap and average daily volume of around 124,000 shares. Its actively managed nature means the portfolio can shift quickly to take advantage of emerging opportunities and themes.

For now, sector exposure is dominated by industrials and technology, which comprise most of its holdings. Its top names include TSLA, KTOS, ACHR, and PLTR. While ARKQ has a reputation for volatility, it can also offer outsized returns during bullish cycles for innovation stocks.

AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) offers a broad approach to the AI theme, investing in companies developing AI technologies and those providing hardware to enable AI-driven data analysis.

With a market cap of $4.36 billion, an average daily volume of 770,000 shares, and a 0.68% net expense ratio, AIQ is one of the larger and more liquid ETFs in this space.

Technology unsurprisingly dominates the portfolio, making up over 60% of its holdings. Its top positions include AMD, META, ORCL, NVDA, and PLTR. This concentration in tech leaders means AIQ is well-positioned to benefit from both AI software development and the hardware infrastructure required to power it.

Choosing the Right ETFs for AI and Energy Exposure

The choice between these ETFs depends on your exposure and risk profile. BOTZ and ARTY lean heavily into robotics and AI-specific plays, with BOTZ offering more global industrial diversification and ARTY staying almost entirely in the tech lane.

AIQ provides a broader, large-cap-focused approach to AI, making it a good option for those wanting exposure to both the software and hardware sides of the equation.

ARKQ takes a more thematic, high-conviction route, with exposure that spans multiple innovation areas beyond AI, which can be a plus or a risk depending on market conditions. VOLT, meanwhile, stands apart as an energy infrastructure play, giving you access to the companies building the backbone of the electrification era.

For the investor who believes AI and energy transitions will run in parallel as defining investment themes of the coming decades, pairing VOLT with one or more AI-focused ETFs could potentially provide balanced coverage.

AI and Energy: A Dual Transformation Worth Watching

Artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure may seem like separate investment worlds, but they share something important: both are foundational technologies that have been shaping the global economy for decades. AI will drive productivity, automation, and entirely new industries.

At the same time, electrification and power generation will underpin the shift to cleaner, more sustainable energy systems while meeting the surging power demand.

These themes offer long-term potential individually, forming a powerful macro trend together. AI advancements require massive computing power and energy, demanding more robust, efficient, and flexible infrastructure. That creates a feedback loop where breakthroughs in one space fuel growth in the other.

Using ETFs like BOTZ, VOLT, ARTY, ARKQ, and AIQ, investors can sidestep the guesswork of picking individual winners and ride the broader wave of transformation.

While no ETF is without risk, diversified exposure to these sectors could give portfolios a front-row seat to two of the 21st century's most important megatrends.

