Invesque Inc. Gains Approval for Debenture Amendments

Invesque Inc. has received substantial approval from debenture holders and shareholders for amendments to its convertible debentures and the exchange of preferred shares for common shares. This strategic move is expected to be finalized by the end of December 2024, marking a significant step towards optimizing the company’s capital structure.

