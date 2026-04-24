Is Invesco's VTWG ETF a Buy After TFC Financial Purchased Shares Worth $20 Million?

Key Points

TFC Financial acquired 82,375 shares of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF, with an estimated trade value of $20.01 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end position value increased by $18.87 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

The transaction represents 2.47% of reportable 13F assets under management.

The new position now accounts for 2.32% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity holdings, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, TFC Financial Management, Inc. reported initiating a new stake in the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG), purchasing 82,375 shares. The estimated transaction value was $20.01 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. By quarter-end, the position was valued at $18.87 million, reflecting both the share purchase and changes in the ETF’s market price.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.32% of 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $217.59 million (26.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IDEV: $114.65 million (14.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: SHY: $81.80 million (10.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IEMG: $52.73 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JQUA: $45.72 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of April 22, 2026, shares were priced at $261.78, up 49.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.67 percentage points.

The ETF’s annualized dividend yield is 0.62%

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.36 billion Price (as of market close April 22, 2026) $261.78 Dividend yield 0.62% 1-year total return 49.66%

ETF snapshot

This ETF seeks to track the performance of the Russell 2000 Growth Index, providing exposure to a diversified portfolio of small-cap U.S. growth stocks.

The portfolio consists primarily of equities from the Russell 2000 Growth Index, emphasizing companies with above-average growth potential across various sectors.

It operates as a passively managed ETF with a low expense structure, designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through small-cap growth equities.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF offers investors targeted access to the small-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity market. The fund's strategy is to closely mirror the performance of its benchmark index, providing broad diversification and efficient exposure to high-growth potential companies. Its competitive expense ratio and disciplined index-tracking approach make it suitable for long-term investors seeking growth-oriented equity allocations.

What this transaction means for investors

Boston-based TFC Financial Management’s purchase of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is a noteworthy event. It represents a new position in the ETF, and the buy was so big, it catapulted VTWG to among the investment advisory firm’s top ten holdings out of nearly 1,000 equities. This suggests TFC Financial Management is bullish towards the ETF.

Several factors make VTWG a compelling exchange-traded fund to invest in. It delivered nearly a 50% return over the past year, and it charges a low expense ratio of 0.06%. The ETF contains over 1,000 holdings, making it highly diversified.

However, VTWG isn’t for everyone. Its focus on small-cap stocks provides high growth potential, but volatility and risk as well, as illustrated by its beta of 1.5. It also isn’t for income-oriented investors given its low dividend yield of 0.62%.

VTWG offers an efficient way to target small-cap stocks for investors seeking high-growth companies, and who are willing to accept heightened risk in exchange.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.