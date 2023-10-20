Invesco’s Oil and Energy ETFs Are This Week’s Top Performers

Crude oil futures are on track for second straight weekly gains, lifting oil and broad energy ETFs.

Invesco’s four best-performing ETFs over one week all provide exposure to crude oil prices, either via futures contracts or equities.

DBO is Invesco’s top-performing ETF in the past week, up 5.7%. The fund has climbed 15.5% year to date.

DBO is designed as a way for investors to get convenient, cost-effective exposure to energy commodity futures. DBO’s underlying index comprises futures contracts on light sweet crude oil (WTI), the U.S. crude benchmark.

DBE is up 4.9% in the past week and has gained 3.3% year to date.

Like DBO, DBE offers exposure to commodity futures and does not hold equities. However, compared to DBO, DBE offers much broader exposure to the energy sector. DBE’s underlying index is composed of futures contracts on WTI crude, the U.S. benchmark, heating oil, Brent crude, the international benchmark, RBOB gasoline, and natural gas.

RSPG has climbed 4.7% in the past week, bringing its year-to-date return to 12.5%.

RSPG provides balanced exposure to the energy sector. RSPG’s underlying index gives every security in the S&P 500 energy sector an equal weight at each quarterly rebalance.

An equal-weight methodology can be particularly impactful in the top-heavy energy industry, where traditional cap weighting can result in significant concentration risks.

PXE is up 4.6% in the past week and is up 16.6% year to date.

PXE offers exposure to the exploration and production sub-sector of the domestic energy market. PXE’s underlying index comprises securities of 30 U.S. companies involved in the exploration and production of natural resources used to produce energy. This segment of the energy industry is inherently more sensitive to the rise and fall of crude oil prices.

PXE was a top performer in the past couple of years. The fund returned 58% in 2022, and an impressive 94% in 2021.

