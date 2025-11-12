Invesco's October AUM Rises 2% on Favorable Markets, Inflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for October 2025. The company’s month-end AUM of $2.17 trillion was up 2% from the previous month.



Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $8 billion for October. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $6.6 billion, while money market net inflows totaled $11.1 billion. Further, the company was positively impacted by favorable market returns, resulting in a $38 billion rise in AUM. On the other hand, FX lowered the AUM balance by $6.2 billion in October.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Oct. 31 was $2.16 trillion, and the initial average active AUM came in at $1.13 trillion.

Invesco’s Performance Breakdown by Asset Class

At the end of October, Invesco’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $621.4 billion, rising 2.6% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $309.4 billion grew marginally sequentially.



Additionally, China JV AUM rose 2.8% from September 2025 to $125.2 billion. Fundamental Equities AUM was $309.4 billion, up 0.2% from September 2025-end. Also, Global Liquidity AUM was $200.3 billion, increasing 5.4% sequentially. Further, QQQs AUM was $410.8 billion, which rose 6.5%.



On the other hand, in October, Private Markets AUM declined 0.8% to $129.9 billion, while AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $68.1 billion, decreasing 17.1% from the previous month’s end.

Our Take on Invesco

Strategic expansion plans, a strong global presence, diverse offerings, balance sheet recapitalization, efforts to boost operating efficiency and robust AUM will likely support its financials. Its efforts to convert QQQ into an open-end ETF and sell the majority stake in the India business to establish a joint venture will aid revenue growth. However, volatile flows and high level of intangible assets are woes.



In the past three months, shares of IVZ have risen 11% against the industry’s decline of 11.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Invesco sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Invesco’s Peer in October

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.69 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2025, which increased 1.7% from the prior month.



The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets and the acquisition of Apera Asset Management, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $2 billion, inclusive of $4 billion long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

AUM Release Date of Invesco Peer

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days. TROW shares have risen 6.7% in the past six months. The company sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.