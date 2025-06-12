Invesco's May AUM Climbs 5.6% on Strong Markets, Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Invesco IVZ gained 1.8% following the announcement of its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for May 2025. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.94 trillion was up 5.6% from the previous month.

Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $6.1 billion for May. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $6.3 billion, while money market net inflows totaled $19.4 billion. Further, AUM was favorably impacted by strong market returns, resulting in a $70 billion increase in the metric. FX raised the AUM balance by $0.9 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through May 31 was $1.86 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.04 trillion.

Invesco's Performance Breakdown by Asset Class

At the end of May, Invesco’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $522.8 billion, rising 6.2% from the previous month. The Fundamental Equities AUM was $275.1 billion, up 5.4% from April 2025-end. Also, Global Liquidity AUM was $207.1 billion, increasing 10.2% sequentially.

Additionally, China JV & India AUM rose 2.6% from April 2025 to $115 billion. AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $62 billion, increasing 1.5% from the previous month’s end. QQQs AUM was $333.6 billion, which rose 11.5%. Meanwhile, Private Markets AUM increased 1.3% to $129.1 billion.

On the other hand, in May, the Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $298 billion declined marginally from the previous month's end.

Our Take on Invesco

Persistent macroeconomic challenges pose a headwind for Invesco’s top-line growth in the near term. However, the company’s strong May performance, driven by robust market returns, increased net inflows, and a solid AUM balance, reinforces its financial stability. Past buyouts, diverse product offerings, alternative investment strategies, and global presence should continue to support Invesco’s financials in the near term.

Performance of Invesco's Peers in May

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its AUM of $1.57 trillion as of May 31, 2025, which increased 2.6% from the prior month.

The increase in BEN's AUM balance was driven by the positive impact of markets and preliminary long-term net inflows of $1 billion, inclusive of $3 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary AUM balance of $235.3 billion as of May 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 1.7% from the April 30, 2025, level.

The LAZ’s AUM was favorably affected by market appreciation of $7.4 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $0.2 billion, partly offset by net outflows of $3.7 billion, which included $4.3 billion outflows from a single sub-advised relationship.

