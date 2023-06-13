Invesco's (IVZ) May AUM Rises Marginally on Net Inflows

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for May 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,487.6 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.

Invesco's AUM balance was not materially impacted by market returns. Money market net inflows were $9.1 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows stood at $2.3 billion in May. The company experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $6.2 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through May 31 was $1,476.5 billion and preliminary average active AUM came in at $996.4 billion.

At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $702.9 billion, marginally up from the previous month. Further, Money Market AUM improved 3.9% from the prior-month end to $221.2 billion.

Fixed Income AUM of $319.3 billion was slightly down. Alternatives AUM was 2.5% down to $180.9 billion. Balanced AUM for May was $63.3 billion, falling 5.5% from the April 2023-end.

Invesco’s strong global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for growth. However, despite the cost-saving efforts, the company’s expenses have been increased, which will likely hurt profitability.

Over the past three months, shares of Invesco have lost 1.8% against the 7.1% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Although CNS reported a market appreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million led to the decline of AUM.

WisdomTree, Inc. WT reported a total AUM of $89.6 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflected a decrease of 2% from the prior-month level. The decline was due to a negative market move of $2.2 billion, partially offset by total net inflows of $325 million.

WT, in May, recorded inflows from U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income, alternatives and leveraged and inverse strategies of $158 million, $558 million, $115 million, $315 million, $4 million and $44 million, respectively. These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency and cryptocurrency of $860 million and $10 million, respectively.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.