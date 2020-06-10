Invesco's (IVZ) May AUM Improves 2.1% on Favorable Market

Invesco IVZ recently announced assets under management (AUM) for May 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,142.5 billion represents a 2.1% increase from the previous month.



The rise was driven by favorable market returns, which in turn led to an increase in AUM by $33 billion. However, FX lowered AUM by $1.4 billion.



Overall net long-term outflows were $4.2 billion and money market net outflows were $5.0 billion. Conversely, non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.5 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through May was $1,101.5 billion and preliminary average active AUM totaled $838.3 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM increased 4.5% from the prior month to $532.9 billion. Balanced AUM for April was $59.9 billion, up 4% sequentially.



Also, Alternatives AUM grew 1.2% from the prior month to $169 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $261.9 billion also rose 0.8% from the previous month. However, Money Market AUM declined 4.3% from the prior month to $118.8 billion.



Improving AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence augur well for the company’s prospects. However, coronavirus-related concerns remain a major headwind.



Shares of Invesco have lost 38% so far this year compared with a 0.2% decline recorded by the industry.







Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Performance of Other Asset Managers



AllianceBernstein AB announced preliminary AUM of $596 billion for May, which increased 3.5% from the prior month. Market appreciation and total firm-wide net inflows were primarily attributed to the rise.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $63.8 billion as of May 31, 2020, which increased 2.7% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.4 billion and net inflows of $428 million were partially offset by distributions of $199 million.



Franklin Resources’ BEN preliminary month-end AUM balance as of May 31, 2020 increased 3% sequentially to $617.6 billion. This was largely driven by strong market performance and lower net outflows.



