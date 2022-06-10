Invesco's (IVZ) May AUM Declines on Money Market Outflows

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for May 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,451.6 billion represented a 1.7% decline from the prior month-end’s levels.



Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $2.4 billion in May. Non-management fee-earning net outflows were $1.4 billion and money market net outflows were $26.7 billion.



Foreign exchange rate movements improved the AUM balance by $0.5 billion. Also, for the month, IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, leading to a $6 billion rise.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through May 31 was $1,481.2 billion and its preliminary average active AUM was $1,002.7 billion.



At the end of May, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $705.4 billion, improving 0.2% from the previous month’s levels. Balanced AUM for May was $75 billion, growing 1.9% from April 2022-end. Fixed Income AUM of $315.1 billion was up 0.6%.



On the other hand, Alternatives AUM fell 1.3% to $207 billion. Further, Money Market AUM plunged 15.3% from the prior month-end to $149.1 billion.



Invesco’s strong global presence and solid AUM balance position it well for growth. IVZ’s diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies are expected to continue attracting investors. However, elevated expense level is a major near-term concern for the company.



So far this year, shares of Invesco have lost 21.5% compared with a 23.7% decline of the industry.



Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for May 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,445.9 billion marked a 0.6% decline from the previous month’s tally.



Franklin's AUM was affected by the long-term net outflows, partially offset by the positive impact of markets.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, which reflects a decline of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $3 billion, distributions of $183 million and net outflows of $510 million led to the fall.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $37.1 billion at the end of May, down 4.6% from the April-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $21.6 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

