Invesco's (IVZ) June AUM Up 1.7% on Favorable Markets, Inflows

Invesco Ltd. IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for June 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.72 trillion represented a 1.7% increase from the previous month.



IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $6.5 billion in June. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $0.2 billion and money market net inflows totaled $1.9 billion.



Further, Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which boosted its AUM by $24 billion. However, FX decreased the AUM balance by $2.4 billion, which was partly offset by reinvested distributions of $1.3 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jun 30 was $1.67 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $994.6 billion.



At the end of June, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $415.1 billion, jumping 2.3% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $272.6 billion grew marginally sequentially.



Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for June was $268.8 billion, up marginally from May 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose 1.1% to $129.1 billion. Further, the APAC Managed AUM increased marginally from the prior-month end to $112.4 billion.



AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $59.6 billion, which declined marginally from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $171.6 billion, down marginally sequentially. Lastly, QQQs AUM was $286.6 billion, jumping 6.1%.



Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Nonetheless, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.



Over the past six months, Invesco's shares have lost 8.7% against the industry’s growth of 8.8%.



Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $80.7 billion as of Jun 30, 2024. This reflected a marginal growth from the prior month's level.



The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was mainly attributable to a market appreciation of $771 million. This was partly offset by net outflows of $178 million and distributions of $372 million.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.65 trillion as of Jun 30, 2024. This marked a marginal rise from the prior month.



The increase in BEN’s AUM balance reflected the impact of favorable markets, which was partially offset by long-term net outflows of $3.2 billion.

