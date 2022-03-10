Invesco's (IVZ) February AUM Declines on Unfavorable Markets

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) for February 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,531.4 billion represented a 1.3% fall from the prior month-end.



Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $3.4 billion and money market net inflows of $3.6 billion. Further, foreign exchange rate movements increased the AUM balance by $1.5 billion. For the month, the company’s AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased it by $28 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Feb 28 was $1,554.9 billion and preliminary average active AUM was $1,057.8 billion.



At the end of the month, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $761.5 billion, down 3% from the previous month. Balanced AUM for January was $84.2 billion, falling 2.3% from January 2022-end. Fixed Income AUM of $329.9 billion was down 0.3%.



Alternatives AUM rose 1.6% sequentially to $201.9 billion. Money Market AUM grew 2.6% from the prior month-end to $153.9 billion.



Invesco’s strong global presence and solid AUM balance position it well for growth. IVZ’s diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies are expected to continue attracting investors in the future.



Over the past year, shares of Invesco have declined 20.8% compared with an 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for February 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,486.9 billion represented a 2.3% decline from the previous month.



Franklin's AUM was affected by the negative impacts of the markets and long-term net outflows.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported its preliminary AUM of $98.9 billion as of Feb 28, 2022, which reflects a 3.1% decline from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $3.5 billion and distributions of $197 million were partially offset by net inflows of $479 million.



Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $39.7 billion at February-end, down 3.5% from the January-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $23.4 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.