Invesco's (IVZ) August AUM Declines on Unfavorable Markets

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for August 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,527.7 billion represented a decline of 2.7% from the previous month.



Invesco’s net long-term flows were break-even in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net outflows were $4.8 billion, whereas money market net outflows were $9.4 billion. Unfavorable market returns decreased AUM by $23 billion and foreign exchange decreased AUM by $5.4 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Aug 31 was $1,538.4 billion and its preliminary average active AUM was $1,003.2 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $758.2 billion, down 3.3% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $318.7 billion decreased marginally from the previous month.



Balanced AUM for August was $63.3 billion, down 4.4% from July 2023-end. Alternatives AUM was down marginally to $180.1 billion. Money Market AUM declined 4.5% from the prior-month end to $207.4 billion.



Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term.



Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 4.2% against the industry’s rise of 13.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $80 billion as of Aug 31, 2023, which reflected a decline of 2.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million were partly offset by net inflows of $12 million.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.5 billion at the end of August 2023, declining 2.7% from the July-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is expected to come up with monthly AUM figures in the coming days. Currently, TROW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.