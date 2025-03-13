Invesco's February AUM Falls Marginally on Weak Markets, Outflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary AUM for February 2025. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.89 trillion represented a 0.7% fall from the previous month.



Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $6 billion for February. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $4.4 billion, while money market net outflows totaled $7.1 billion. Further, the company’s AUM was unfavorably impacted by weak market returns, which decreased its AUM by $20 billion. On the other hand, FX raised the AUM balance by $2 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Feb. 28 was $1.89 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.04 trillion.

Invesco’s Performance Breakdown by Asset Class

At the end of February, Invesco’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $505.3 billion, falling marginally from the previous month. The Fundamental Equities AUM was $267.3 billion, down 2.6% from January 2025-end.



Also, AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $59.8 billion, declining slightly from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $192.6 billion, decreasing 3.8% sequentially. QQQs AUM was $323.8 billion, which fell 1.4%.



On the other hand, in February, Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $287.3 billion grew 1.7% sequentially. Also, Private Markets AUM rose 1.3% to $132.8 billion, while the APAC Managed AUM grew slightly to $119.2 billion.

Our Take on Invesco

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in asset flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. However, buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.



In the past three months, shares of IVZ have lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 19.4%.





At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Invesco’s Peers in February

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.58 trillion as of Feb. 28, 2025. This reflected a marginal decrease from the prior month.



The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was due to long-term net outflows of $10 billion at Western Asset Management, partially offset by the impacts of positive markets. Excluding Western Asset Management, preliminary long-term net flows were flat.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced AUM for February 2025. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $805 billion reflects a marginal decrease from the end of January 2025.



The fall in AB’s AUM balance was entirely due to market depreciation. In February, firmwide net flows were stable.

