Invesco's CFO Laura Dukes Sells About 52,00 Shares

Key Points

The transaction involved the disposal of 52,003 shares for ~$1.4 million on July 2.

The move represented a 15% reduction in the insider's direct equity holdings in the company.

This was a transaction executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of equity awards.

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Laura Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), disposed of 52,003 shares of common stock on July 2, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 52,003 Transaction value $1.4 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 290,258 Post-transaction value $7.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.01); post-transaction value based on July 2 market close ($27.01).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The disposal was entirely non-discretionary, occurring automatically to cover tax liabilities associated with a vesting event. This type of transaction is structural and does not reflect a discretionary change in the insider's investment outlook.

The disposal was entirely non-discretionary, occurring automatically to cover tax liabilities associated with a vesting event. This type of transaction is structural and does not reflect a discretionary change in the insider's investment outlook. What is the CFO's remaining financial exposure to the company?

Laura Allison Dukes continues to hold ~290,000 shares directly.

Laura Allison Dukes continues to hold ~290,000 shares directly. What is the company snapshot for Invesco?

Invesco Ltd. is an Atlanta-based asset management firm that manages $6.6 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue. It provides a range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and retirement plans.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of July 6 market close) $27.83 Market Capitalization $12.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.8 billion Net Income (Loss) (TTM) ($223.0 million)

Company Snapshot

Invesco Ltd. is a global asset management firm with $12.2 billion in market capitalization and approximately over 7,400 employees. The company has established a diversified platform spanning multiple asset classes and distribution channels.

Invesco Ltd. offers a comprehensive suite of investment products, including mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans, generating revenue through asset management fees and advisory services.

The company operates a diversified asset management business model that generates recurring revenue through management fees charged on assets under management across multiple product categories and geographic markets.

Invesco serves institutional investors, financial advisors, and retail investors globally, with a focus on providing scalable investment solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

Although a significant insider sold a meaningful portion of her shares, it’d be a stretch for investors to read anything negative into the transaction. That’s because CFO Dukes’ share sales were to meet a tax obligation.

Other insiders recently sold shares for similar reasons. These include CEO Andrew Schlossberg’s 150,000 share sale and a disposal by Jeffrey Kupor, a senior managing director. Hence, while a series of insider sales may send a cautious signal, that’s not the case here.

Turning to the stock’s performance, Invesco’s stock has handily bested the average large-cap stock. The shares returned 72.2%, including dividends, over the past year through July 7. The S&P 500 index, a proxy for large-cap stocks, returned 21.5% during this time.

Invesco will report quarterly results at the end of this month. Key indicators for investors to watch include assets under management (AUM) and asset flows. In the first quarter, AUM dropped 0.5% from year-end, to $2.2 billion, although Invesco reported positive inflows (net of outflows) of $33.3 billion.

Source: SEC Form 4 filing for IVZ | Filed: July 07, 2026

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.