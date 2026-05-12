Invesco's April AUM Increases on Robust Markets & Net Inflows

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $2.34 trillion for April 2026, representing an 8.3% increase from the previous month.



In the reported month, Invesco’s net long-term inflows were $18.2 billion. Money market net inflows were $2.2 billion.



AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased the AUM by $151 billion. FX increased the AUM by $8.2 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through April 30, 2026, was $2.26 trillion, while preliminary average active AUM for the same period was $1.16 trillion.

Breakdown of Invesco’s AUM Performance by Asset Class

At the end of April 2026, Invesco reported ETFs & Index Strategies AUM of $701.4 billion, up 9.9% from the previous month. Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $315.8 billion increased 1% from March 2026.



AUM under China JV increased 8.7% from March to $154.3 billion. AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $77.7 billion, up 4.9% from the prior month’s end. QQQ’s AUM was $440.3 billion, up 18.2%. Private Market’s AUM was $134.1 billion, which increased 2.1% from March 2026.



Fundamental Equities AUM was up 8.5% from March to $312.2 billion. Global Liquidity AUM was $203.6 billion, up 1.2% from the prior month.

Our View on Invesco

Strategic expansion initiatives, a strong global presence, diversified offerings, balance sheet recapitalization, improved operating efficiency and solid AUM are likely to keep supporting IVZ’s financial performance.

IVZ’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, Invesco's shares have gained 16.7% against the industry’s 4% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Invesco’s Peer Performance in April 2026

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1.74 trillion as of April 30, 2026, which increased 3.6% from the prior month.



The increase in preliminary AUM reflected the positive impact of markets and long-term net inflows of $4 billion, inclusive of $1 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management. Excluding Western Asset Management, BEN’s preliminary long-term net inflows were $5 billion.

Upcoming AUM Release of Another Invesco Peer

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days. TROW shares have gained 1% in the past six months.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.