Invesco's April AUM Improves on Favorable Market & Inflows

Invesco IVZ announced its assets under management (AUM) for April 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,118.6 billion represents a 6.2% increase from the previous month.



The rise was driven by favorable market returns, which led to an increase in AUM by $63 billion. Further, FX increased AUM by $2.1 billion.



It reported net inflows of $0.4 billion, driven by a $5.8-billion increase in money market AUM and net long-term inflows of $1.6 billion in the institutional business. Overall net long-term outflows were $4.9 billion and non-management fee earnings outflows were $0.6 billion.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through February was $1,084.4 billion and preliminary average active AUM totaled $829.1 billion.



At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM increased 11% from the prior month to $510.1 billion. Balanced AUM for April was $57.6 billion, up 5.7% sequentially.



Also, Alternatives AUM grew almost 3% from the prior month to $167 billion. Further, Money Market AUM rose 5.6% from the prior month to $124.1 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $259.8 billion remained stable from the previous month.



Improving AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence augur well for the company’s prospects. However, coronavirus-related concerns remain a major headwind.



Shares of Invesco have lost 58.1% so far this year compared with a 15% decline recorded by the industry.







Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Asset Managers



AllianceBernstein AB announced preliminary AUM of $576 billion for April 2020, up 6.3% from the prior month. The increase was largely attributed to market appreciation and net inflows.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $62.1 billion as of Apr 30, 2020, increasing 8.3% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $4.2 billion and net inflows of $744 million were partially offset by distributions of $198 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported a rise in preliminary month-end AUM balance. The company’s AUM balance as of Apr 30, 2020 increased 3.3% sequentially to $599.4 billion. The rise was largely driven by strong market performance and increase in net outflows.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.