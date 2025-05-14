Invesco's April AUM Dips Marginally on Weak Markets, Outflows

Invesco IVZ has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for April 2025. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.84 trillion was 0.3% down from the previous month.



Invesco reported net long-term inflows of $1.3 billion for April. Non-management fee-earning net outflows were $2 billion, while money market net outflows totaled $12.1 billion. Further, the company was unfavorably impacted by weak market returns, resulting in a $1 billion decline in AUM. On the other hand, FX raised the AUM balance by $9.2 billion in April.



Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through April 30 was $1.82 trillion, and the initial average active AUM came in at $1.03 trillion.

Invesco’s Performance Breakdown by Asset Class

At the end of April, Invesco’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $492.4 billion, rising marginally from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $298.9 billion grew 2.4% sequentially.



Additionally, China JV & India AUM rose 1% from March 2025 to $112.1 billion. AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $61.1 billion, increasing 2.9% from the previous month’s end. Further, QQQs AUM was $299.1 billion, which rose 0.6%.



On the other hand, in April, Private Markets AUM declined 3% to $127.4 billion, while Fundamental Equities AUM was $261.1 billion, down 0.6% from March 2025-end. Also, Global Liquidity AUM was $187.9 billion, decreasing 6.1% sequentially.

Our Take on Invesco

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in asset flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. However, past buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.



In the past three months, shares of IVZ have lost 15.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.4%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).



Performance of Invesco’s Peers in April

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.53 trillion as of April 30, 2025, which decreased marginally from the prior month.



The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was due to preliminary long-term net outflows of $10 billion, inclusive of $10 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management, partially offset by the favorable impact of foreign exchange.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary AUM of $1.56 trillion for April 2025. The figure reflected a sequential marginal decrease.



TROW experienced net outflows of $3.5 billion in April 2025.

