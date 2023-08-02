Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy (PBW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.12, changing hands as low as $40.93 per share. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBW's low point in its 52 week range is $33.67 per share, with $65.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.35.

