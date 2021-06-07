Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PBW

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: PBW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.41, changing hands as high as $88.63 per share. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBW's low point in its 52 week range is $35.855 per share, with $138.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.50.

