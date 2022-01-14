Invesco Water Resources (PHO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco Water Resources ETF (Symbol: PHO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.84, changing hands as low as $55.25 per share. Invesco Water Resources shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHO's low point in its 52 week range is $46.05 per share, with $61.109 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.19.

