News & Insights

Markets
VRP

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred (VRP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

July 11, 2023 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (Symbol: VRP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.36, changing hands as high as $22.37 per share. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VRP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.875 per share, with $23.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 REGN Average Annual Return
 CNA YTD Return
 Funds Holding DLLR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.