Invesco Variable Rate Preferred (VRP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (Symbol: VRP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.36, changing hands as high as $22.37 per share. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.875 per share, with $23.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.