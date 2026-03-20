Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VGM

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Symbol: VGM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.03, changing hands as low as $10.02 per share. Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.28 per share, with $10.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.00.

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