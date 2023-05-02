Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.10%, the lowest has been 4.43%, and the highest has been 6.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMO is 0.21%, an increase of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.43% to 22,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 4,355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,753K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 18.01% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,593K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares, representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest approximately 80% of its net assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. It seeks to achieve the investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. It may also invest approximately 20% of its net assets in non-investment-grade and unrated securities. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

