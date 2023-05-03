Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust (VKQ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.11%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 6.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKQ is 0.27%, an increase of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.14% to 17,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 3,039K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 78.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 388.86% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,906K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing an increase of 18.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 24.09% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 1,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 23.95% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide Common Shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. A diversified portfolio is composed substantially of investment grade municipal securities.

