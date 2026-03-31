Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VKQ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust (Symbol: VKQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.52, changing hands as high as $9.57 per share. Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.8602 per share, with $9.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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