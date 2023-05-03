Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.56%, the lowest has been 3.86%, and the highest has been 5.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCV is 0.09%, an increase of 19.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.80% to 5,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 79.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 196.22% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 415K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 272K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust, formerly Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests substantially all of its assets in California municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in California municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

