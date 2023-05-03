Invesco Van Kampen Bond Fund (VBF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Bond Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.52%, the lowest has been 4.17%, and the highest has been 7.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Van Kampen Bond Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBF is 0.06%, a decrease of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 3,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,095K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 7.71% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 284K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 135K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 38.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 23.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Invesco is privileged to manage $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2021.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.