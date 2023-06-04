Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.85%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 6.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIM is 0.10%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 9,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 923K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIM by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 868K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIM by 78.65% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 817K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIM by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 631K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIM by 49.01% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIM by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income which is exempt from federal income tax. A diversified portfolio composed substantially of investment-grade municipal securities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.