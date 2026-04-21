Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IIM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: IIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.29, changing hands as low as $12.22 per share. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.20 per share, with $13.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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