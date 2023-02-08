Invesco Updates Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.40% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess Midstream Partners is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.40% from its latest reported closing price of $29.29.

The projected annual revenue for Hess Midstream Partners is $1,316MM, an increase of 3.20%. The projected annual EPS is $2.50, an increase of 22.98%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess Midstream Partners. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HESM is 0.5959%, an increase of 8.4834%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 55,954K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 6,416,393 shares representing 14.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,541,239 shares, representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 6,202,117 shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,588,923 shares, representing a decrease of 22.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 28.38% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 3,168,911 shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079,291 shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 47.22% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,881,516 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927,313 shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,069,815 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879,204 shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Partners Declares $0.57 Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $29.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.45%, the lowest has been 6.17%, and the highest has been 21.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.06 (n=178).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hess Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.