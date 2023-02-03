Invesco Updates Holdings in Azure Power Global (AZRE)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.52MM shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.52MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.14% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Azure Power Global is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.14% from its latest reported closing price of $4.13.

The projected annual revenue for Azure Power Global is $278MM, a decrease of 98.42%. The projected annual EPS is $0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azure Power Global. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 16.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AZRE is 0.2223%, a decrease of 0.7250%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 58,974K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 34,258,963 shares representing 53.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 13,759,647 shares representing 21.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,310,882 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220,806 shares, representing an increase of 47.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZRE by 14.17% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,217,528 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033,648 shares, representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZRE by 78.28% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,126,913 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690 shares, representing an increase of 99.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZRE by 87,013.96% over the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Azure Power is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of India's first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.

