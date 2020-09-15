Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) at a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 7.9% from its 52-week low price of $46.87/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

GSY in Focus

This ETF is an actively-managed fund that seeks to provide returns in excess of cash equivalents while also seeking to provide preservation of capital and daily liquidity. It has AUM of $2.91 billion and charges adjusted expense ratio of 23 basis points.

Why the Move?

Wall Street is mostly seeing a rough stretch marked by the sharp sell-off in technology stocks beginning Sep 3. The market turbulence could have been a result of people rushing to book profits, probably due to worries over high valuations, uncertainty over another pandemic stimulus-relief package, budget negotiations and the approaching elections. Also, September is historically considered the worst month for the stock market. Per LPL Financial data in a Yahoo Finance article, the S&P 500 has fallen about 1%, on average, in September since 1950. In such a scenario, funds primarily aiming to generate greater return potential than money market funds can see higher demand and appear to be safer options. This is making funds like GSY an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 0.50, which gives cues of further rally.

