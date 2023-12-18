Invesco Ultra Short Duration Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSY

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (Symbol: GSY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.73, changing hands as low as $49.71 per share. Invesco Ultra Short Duration shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSY's low point in its 52 week range is $49.36 per share, with $50.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.72.

