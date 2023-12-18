News & Insights

Markets
GSY

Invesco Ultra Short Duration Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSY

December 18, 2023 — 11:18 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (Symbol: GSY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.73, changing hands as low as $49.71 per share. Invesco Ultra Short Duration shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GSY's low point in its 52 week range is $49.36 per share, with $50.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of NDZ
 FKWL YTD Return
 APF market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.