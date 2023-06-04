Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTN is 0.13%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 4,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTN by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 397K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTN by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTN by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 41.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTN by 71.69% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTN by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes.

