Invesco To Transfer Canadian Fund Management To CI Global Asset Management

January 13, 2026 — 10:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to hand over the management of its Canadian fund business to CI Global Asset Management, which involves about CAD 26 billion in combined assets.

As part of this deal, CI GAM will take over management of 100 mutual funds and ETFs currently available from Invesco Canada. This move is part of a long-term partnership where Invesco's affiliates will keep providing portfolio management for 63 funds, totaling around CAD 13 billion in assets, through sub-advisory agreements.

This setup ensures that Canadian investors will experience a smooth transition. The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and consent from security holders of the funds involved.

IVZ is currently trading at $28.74, down $0.02 or 0.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

