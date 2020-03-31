US Markets

Invesco to sell all unquoted holdings in UK equities portfolios

Simon Jessop Reuters
Invesco said on Tuesday it would sell all the unquoted companies currently held in its UK equities portfolios and has marked down their value by 60% as a result of recent coronavirus-fuelled market falls.

The U.S.-based manager said it would reinvest the money in publicly listed companies, valuations of which have been hit hard in recent weeks as fears about a global recession gripped markets.

Most Popular