Invesco To Adopt State Street Alpha

(RTTNews) - State Street Corporation (STT) has entered into an agreement with Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) which will result in Invesco adopting State Street Alpha, a fully integrated front-to-back platform. The integration will begin in second quarter 2021 with a phased roll-out targeted to complete in late 2024.

"The State Street Alpha platform will support Invesco with next-gen technology that provides both the data and flexibility needed to operate globally," said Donna Milrod, head of State Street's Global Asset Manager Segment and Global Clients Division.

