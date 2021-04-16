Markets
IVZ

Invesco To Adopt State Street Alpha

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - State Street Corporation (STT) has entered into an agreement with Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) which will result in Invesco adopting State Street Alpha, a fully integrated front-to-back platform. The integration will begin in second quarter 2021 with a phased roll-out targeted to complete in late 2024.

"The State Street Alpha platform will support Invesco with next-gen technology that provides both the data and flexibility needed to operate globally," said Donna Milrod, head of State Street's Global Asset Manager Segment and Global Clients Division.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVZ STT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular